Police appeal after vandals damage public toilets in Peak District village
The incident occurred between September 26 and September 27 in the Town Bottom area of Bradwell and saw a toilet block damaged.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the damage taking place, or who has any information regarding the incident.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000579538:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.