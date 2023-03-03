News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after van has tyres slashed in Derbyshire village

Officers investigating a report of criminal damage in Somercotes are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 10:24am

Officers were called out after a van had its windows smashed and tyres slashed at around 6.40 pm on Friday, February 10, in Coupland Place, Somercotes.

Police are appealling for anyone with information about what happened, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to contact the force.

Officers are also looking to speak to a person seen in the area around the time of the incident, as they think they may have important information that can help the investigation.

Anyone who can help with the investigation, can contact officers, quoting reference number 23*88220, using any of the methods: Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101