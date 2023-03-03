Officers were called out after a van had its windows smashed and tyres slashed at around 6.40 pm on Friday, February 10, in Coupland Place, Somercotes.

Police are appealling for anyone with information about what happened, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to contact the force.

Officers are also looking to speak to a person seen in the area around the time of the incident, as they think they may have important information that can help the investigation.

