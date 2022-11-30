News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after tyre punctured and car damaged while parked near Chesterfield Royal Hospital

The police are urging Chesterfield residents to help their investigation after a car was damaged – and its tyre punctured – while parked close to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

By Tom Hardwick
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The tyre of the car, a BMW i3, was punctured its and bodywork damaged while it was parked in the layby, off Chesterfield Road, opposite the entrance to the hospital. This is thought to have occurred between 10.15am and 12.15pm on Friday, November 25.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Anyone who was in the area is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*691072:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.