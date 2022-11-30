Police appeal after tyre punctured and car damaged while parked near Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a car was damaged in Calow – near to the Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The tyre of the car, a BMW i3, was punctured its and bodywork damaged while it was parked in the layby, off Chesterfield Road, opposite the entrance to the hospital. This is thought to have occurred between 10.15am and 12.15pm on Friday, November 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Anyone who was in the area is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*691072:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101