Police appeal after tyre punctured and car damaged while parked near Chesterfield Royal Hospital
The police are urging Chesterfield residents to help their investigation after a car was damaged – and its tyre punctured – while parked close to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a car was damaged in Calow – near to the Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
The tyre of the car, a BMW i3, was punctured its and bodywork damaged while it was parked in the layby, off Chesterfield Road, opposite the entrance to the hospital. This is thought to have occurred between 10.15am and 12.15pm on Friday, November 25.
Anyone who was in the area is asked to contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*691072:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.