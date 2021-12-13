Police appeal after two people attacked by gang of men in Derbyshire town

The pair of men, one aged 45 and the other 27, were walking on the bridge close to Crown Square in Matlock town centre when they were attacked from behind by a group of men at around 12.30am on Sunday, December 5. The victims were left with serious facial injuries after the incident, but were not able to give the police any description of the men who attacked them.People who witnessed the incident, especially any drivers who may have dashcam footage of the attack, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference: 21000706708: