Police appeal after two motorbikes stolen from Derbyshire area

Both bikes are reported stolen from the Leabrooks area of Alfreton and were taken sometime overnight between Wednesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 14.

A silver Neco Abruzzi, with a partial registration starting with PJ67, was stolen from Charles Street, and a silver Kawasaki, with a partial registration starting with PX08, was stolen from a parking area off Main Road.

Derbyshire police said enquiries are continuing into the thefts as they released pictures on Wednesday (May 25) in hopes that someone may recognise the motorbikes and come forward.

Derbyshire police released these pictures of the stolen motorbikes in an appeal for information

A spokesperson for the force: “Have you seen these motorcycles? If you live nearby or were in the area at the time, did you see anything suspicious?”

If you have any information that could help, contact Derbyshire Constabulary and quote reference 22000211660.