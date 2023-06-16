The two strimmers – a Stilh FSC40 and FSC50 – were stolen from a Vaxuhall Vivaro van that was parked in Ellesmere Avenue.

The incident occurred between 9.20am and 10.20am on Tuesday, June 6 whilst the owner, a gardener, was working at a house nearby.

The two large strimmers were stolen from a van on Ellesmere Avenue

Police are now appealing for anyone with information in relation to the thefts to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including the reference 23*357938:

• Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: https://orlo.uk/5H7TF

• Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Phone – call us on 101