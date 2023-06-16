News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after two large strimmers stolen from van in Alfreton

Police are appealing for information after two large strimmers were stolen from a van in Alfreton.
By Oliver McManus
Published 16th Jun 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 13:43 BST

The two strimmers – a Stilh FSC40 and FSC50 – were stolen from a Vaxuhall Vivaro van that was parked in Ellesmere Avenue.

The incident occurred between 9.20am and 10.20am on Tuesday, June 6 whilst the owner, a gardener, was working at a house nearby.

The two large strimmers were stolen from a van on Ellesmere AvenueThe two large strimmers were stolen from a van on Ellesmere Avenue
Police are now appealing for anyone with information in relation to the thefts to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including the reference 23*357938:

• Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: https://orlo.uk/5H7TF

• Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Phone – call us on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/59Kz9