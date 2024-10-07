Police appeal after two dog attacks in Derbyshire village - as terrier and whippet involved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information following reports of two separate dog attacks in Whitwell.

Officers from Whitwell Safer Neighbourhood Teamhave recently received reports of two separate incidents where dogs being walked by their owners were bitten by other dogs at Whitwell Quarry.

Police believe that the same two offending dogs were involved in both incidents.

The two offending dogs have been described as a small terrier-type dog and a whippet, both pets were not on leads at the time of the incidents. The owner of the dogs has been described as a white male, mid-40s, wearing dark clothing and may have short hair or shaved head.

Anyone who has any information that could help with identifying the owner, is asked to contact the local Whitwell Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting occurrence numbers 24000594681 or 24000593255.