Police appeal after two bikers killed in fatal crash in Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 07:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for dashcam footage after two bikers were killed in a fatal crash in Derbyshire over the weekend.

The incident, which occurred at 1.35pm on Saturday 20 July, saw two motorcyclists, travelling in opposite directions on the on the A621 between Baslow and Owler Bar, collide with one another. Both of the riders, aged 54 and 57, died at the scene.

The road remained closed until 4.15pm on Sunday to allow for officers from the Collision Investigation Unit to complete their investigations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those officers are now appealing for any drivers with dashcam footage from the area that may show either the red and black Suzuki GSXR 750 or the grey Kawasaki Ninja ZX1002.

The incident, which occurred at 1.35pm on Saturday 20 July, saw two motorcyclists, travelling in opposite directions on the road, collide with one another.The incident, which occurred at 1.35pm on Saturday 20 July, saw two motorcyclists, travelling in opposite directions on the road, collide with one another.
The incident, which occurred at 1.35pm on Saturday 20 July, saw two motorcyclists, travelling in opposite directions on the road, collide with one another.

Anyone with any information that can help is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 24*430866:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on ther website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice