Police are appealing for dashcam footage after two bikers were killed in a fatal crash in Derbyshire over the weekend.

The incident, which occurred at 1.35pm on Saturday 20 July, saw two motorcyclists, travelling in opposite directions on the on the A621 between Baslow and Owler Bar, collide with one another. Both of the riders, aged 54 and 57, died at the scene.

The road remained closed until 4.15pm on Sunday to allow for officers from the Collision Investigation Unit to complete their investigations.

Those officers are now appealing for any drivers with dashcam footage from the area that may show either the red and black Suzuki GSXR 750 or the grey Kawasaki Ninja ZX1002.

Anyone with any information that can help is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 24*430866:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on ther website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.