News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
3 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
3 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
4 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Police appeal after three cars stolen during robbery in Derbyshire village

Detectives investigating an incident in Derbyshire are appealing for anyone with information about a burglary to come forward.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:29 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:29 GMT

On Tuesday, March 14 officers received a report of a property being broken into in Primrose Lane in Killamarsh.

At about 3am four men entered the house, taking three sets of car keys before leaving the scene in three Audis, taken from the owner’s driveway before fleeing onto Sheffield Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Audi A7 has been found in Blackstock Road in Sheffield.

On Tuesday, March 14, officers received a report of a property being broken into in Primrose Lane in Killamarsh. Four men entered the house, taking three sets of car keys before leaving the scene in three Audis, taken from the owner’s driveway.
On Tuesday, March 14, officers received a report of a property being broken into in Primrose Lane in Killamarsh. Four men entered the house, taking three sets of car keys before leaving the scene in three Audis, taken from the owner’s driveway.
On Tuesday, March 14, officers received a report of a property being broken into in Primrose Lane in Killamarsh. Four men entered the house, taking three sets of car keys before leaving the scene in three Audis, taken from the owner’s driveway.
Most Popular

The two outstanding cars are Audi Q2 in white, registration number starting YL67; and Audi Q8 in silver, registration number starting YG19

Detectives are also looking for a grey Ford Mondeo seen in the area at the time of the burglary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have urged anyone with any information about what happened, have seen any of the four cars or have CCTV/dashcam footage to contact the force quoting reference number 23*155090, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.