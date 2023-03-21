Police appeal after three cars stolen during robbery in Derbyshire village

On Tuesday, March 14 officers received a report of a property being broken into in Primrose Lane in Killamarsh.

At about 3am four men entered the house, taking three sets of car keys before leaving the scene in three Audis, taken from the owner’s driveway before fleeing onto Sheffield Road.

The Audi A7 has been found in Blackstock Road in Sheffield.

The two outstanding cars are Audi Q2 in white, registration number starting YL67; and Audi Q8 in silver, registration number starting YG19

Detectives are also looking for a grey Ford Mondeo seen in the area at the time of the burglary.

Police have urged anyone with any information about what happened, have seen any of the four cars or have CCTV/dashcam footage to contact the force quoting reference number 23*155090, on any of the methods below:

