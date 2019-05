Police have released CCTV images of two men they’d like to speak to after the theft of ‘numerous’ catalytic converters from various cars near Chesterfield.

It happened at a garage on Derby Road on Wednesday, April 24 at around 2:44am.

CCTV image from Derbyshire Police.

If you have any information with regard to the two men pictured, call 101.

Ask for PC 14457 Craig Allison, quoting crime number 19000208241.

