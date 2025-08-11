Police appeal after thief pretends to pay before leaving Derbyshire Sainsbury's store with full trolley

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 15:58 BST
Police are appealing for information after a thief stole a number of items from a Sainsbury’s store in Ashbourne.

The incident took place at the Sainsbury’s store in King Edward Street in Ashbourne at about 10.40am on Sunday, July 13, when a man entered the shop and filled his trolley with a number of items.

He made his way towards the self-checkout area and pretended to make a payment but left the store with the items without paying for them.

Derbyshire police have today (Monday, August 11) released a CCTV image of a man who they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Anyone who can recognise the man pictured is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary quoting an incident number 25*411321:

Anyone who can recognise the man pictured is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below quoting an incident number 25*411321:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

