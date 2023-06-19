Police appeal after teenager stabbed outside takeaway in Derbyshire town taken to hospital - as shop closed following incident
The incident occurred outside Benny’s takeaway in Compton Street at around 9.15pm on Saturday, June 17.
The victim, a 17-year-old from the town had made his way to the Sainsbury’s supermarket before paramedics attended and he was taken to hospital with a single stab wound. He remains in hospital being treated for his injuries – which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
The Sainsbury’s store was closed yesterday on Sunday, June 18, due to the incident.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have any information about who may be involved.
