Police appeal after teenager stabbed outside takeaway in Derbyshire town taken to hospital - as shop closed following incident

Officers are appealing for information as a teenager has been left with a serious injury after an incident in Ashbourne town centre.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read

The incident occurred outside Benny’s takeaway in Compton Street at around 9.15pm on Saturday, June 17.

The victim, a 17-year-old from the town had made his way to the Sainsbury’s supermarket before paramedics attended and he was taken to hospital with a single stab wound. He remains in hospital being treated for his injuries – which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

The Sainsbury’s store was closed yesterday on Sunday, June 18, due to the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have any information about who may be involved.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 23*371983:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.