Police appeal after teenager seriously assaulted at Derbyshire nightclub

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident at a Derbyshire nightclub, where a teenager was seriously assaulted.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers and paramedics were called to the Regal nightclub in Nottingham Road, Ripley, following reports of disorder at the premises.

An 18-year-old man was seriously assaulted during the incident, which happened at about 3.50am on Sunday 6 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not life-threatening.

The Regal Nightclub in Nottingham Road, Ripley. Image from Google.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward urgently.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using one of the below methods, quoting reference 25*393351:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.