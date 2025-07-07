Police appeal after teenager seriously assaulted at Derbyshire nightclub

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 7th Jul 2025, 07:30 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident at a Derbyshire nightclub, where a teenager was seriously assaulted.

Officers and paramedics were called to the Regal nightclub in Nottingham Road, Ripley, following reports of disorder at the premises.

An 18-year-old man was seriously assaulted during the incident, which happened at about 3.50am on Sunday 6 July.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not life-threatening.

The Regal Nightclub in Nottingham Road, Ripley. Image from Google.placeholder image
The Regal Nightclub in Nottingham Road, Ripley. Image from Google.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward urgently.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using one of the below methods, quoting reference 25*393351:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

