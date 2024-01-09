News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after teenager robbed at knifepoint in Derbyshire village

Officers are appealing for the public’s help after a teenager was robbed at knifepoint near Alfreton.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:40 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 15:40 GMT
The incident happened when two boys, aged 15 and 16, were walking down Park Lane in Shirland at around 7 pm on Saturday, January 6.

The pair were approached by four men on three mopeds. One of the riders stopped the boys, threatened them with a knife and demanded they hand over jewellery and mobile phones. Neither of the boys were physically hurt during the incident.

A silver diamond star ring was handed over and the three bikes drove away down Park Lane in the direction of Westhouses.

The rider of the bike who threatened the pair was described as being white, of large build and with a big nose. He was wearing a large grey puffa jacket and black motorcycle helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force including reference 24*012020.