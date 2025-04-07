Police appeal after teenager attacked by woman in Chesterfield
The incident occurred in Burlington Street at around 4.25pm on 21 March, when a teenage girl was assaulted by a woman.
Police are keen to speak to the woman pictured in connection with the incident as she may have information which could help with their investigation.
If you recognise her, or have any information, you can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25*164784:
- Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.