Police appeal after suspected theft of cockapoo dog in Derbyshire
At 3.20pm on Tuesday, November 12, police were called to a report of a suspected theft of a dog in Harlow Way, Ashbourne which took place just after 11 am the same day.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “An investigation is in its early stages and we are following several lines of enquiries but no arrests have been made at this time.”
Holly, the dog’s owner, has also launched an appeal online asking for help with finding her three-year-old cockapoo Alan.
Footage from a doorbell camera which has been shared online shows a person wearing black clothes walking away with the pet.
Holly, who promised to give an award of up to £1000 to anyone who helps to bring Alan back home, said: “He is very friendly. If anyone has seen his or knows anything, please contact me!”
Anyone who has information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting 24000676906:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
Holly can be contacted on 07376788550 or via Facebook.