Police appeal after staff members threatened during spate of thefts at busy Chesterfield supermarket

Officers are asking Chesterfield residents to help identify a man after a series of thefts at a supermarket – with staff threatened during one incident.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:39 GMT- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to the Sainsbury’s store in Rother Way, Chesterfield at around 8.00pm on Monday, February 20 – following reports that an electrical item was taken.

Further reports were also made to the force on Monday, February 27 and Tuesday, February 28.

During the incident on February 28, a man threatened a security guard and the store manager before leaving the store.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.
Officers are now keen to speak to the pictured man, as they believe he might have important information which will help their investigation.

If you know the man in the pictures, or have any information about what happened, contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*126403:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.