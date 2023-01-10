At around 4.55pm on Sunday, January 8, a man went into a shop in Matlock Green and assaulted a member of staff, leaving the victim, a man in his 20s, with head injuries.

The offender then took money from the till before leaving and heading into Hall Leys Park.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment to his injuries and has since been discharged.

Officers are keen to speak to a man seen in the area in connection with the incident, he’s described as being white and wearing Under Armour trainers with an orange and black pattern on the tread. He was wearing dark trousers and a black hooded top with the hood pulled up. The top had a distinctive white motif on the back between the shoulder blades.

Officers are keen to talk to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that may be able to assist with the enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on the below methods, quoting reference number 22*014710:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on the website or online contact form

Phone – call 101