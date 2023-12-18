Officers are appealing for information following an incident in Chesterfield, which saw several items stolen from a car.

It has been reported to Derbyshire police that a car was broken into sometime between Wednesday, December 6 and 3.55 am on Sunday, December 10 on Higher Albert Street, Chesterfield.

A number of high-value items were stolen including several Manfrotto cameras and video tripods, a Karrimor reflective silver backpack that contained spare parts and tools for a drone and a black lightweight quilted coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using the following methods and quoting reference number 23000758155:

