Police appeal after several high value items stolen from car parked in Chesterfield

Officers are appealing for information following an incident in Chesterfield, which saw several items stolen from a car.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:54 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 15:54 GMT
It has been reported to Derbyshire police that a car was broken into sometime between Wednesday, December 6 and 3.55 am on Sunday, December 10 on Higher Albert Street, Chesterfield.

A number of high-value items were stolen including several Manfrotto cameras and video tripods, a Karrimor reflective silver backpack that contained spare parts and tools for a drone and a black lightweight quilted coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using the following methods and quoting reference number 23000758155:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.