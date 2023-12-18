Police appeal after several high value items stolen from car parked in Chesterfield
It has been reported to Derbyshire police that a car was broken into sometime between Wednesday, December 6 and 3.55 am on Sunday, December 10 on Higher Albert Street, Chesterfield.
A number of high-value items were stolen including several Manfrotto cameras and video tripods, a Karrimor reflective silver backpack that contained spare parts and tools for a drone and a black lightweight quilted coat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using the following methods and quoting reference number 23000758155:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.