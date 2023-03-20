News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after several fake IDs circulated in popular Peak District town

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:13 GMT

Bakewell SNT have been made aware of several fake identification cards .

Officers asked shop and venue workers to use Challange 25, a policy ensuring anyone buying alcohol who appears to be below 25 is asked to provide an acceptable form of ID to verify their age.

A spokesperson for Bakewell SNT said: “Selling alcohol to underage customers is a legal offence which can result in unwanted penalties.

Bakewell SNT have been made aware that several fake IDs are currently being used in the town.
“Through Challenge 25, responsible licensees can reduce the risk of breaking the law.”