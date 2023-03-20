Police appeal after several fake IDs circulated in popular Peak District town

Bakewell SNT have been made aware of several fake identification cards .

Officers asked shop and venue workers to use Challange 25, a policy ensuring anyone buying alcohol who appears to be below 25 is asked to provide an acceptable form of ID to verify their age.

A spokesperson for Bakewell SNT said: “Selling alcohol to underage customers is a legal offence which can result in unwanted penalties.

