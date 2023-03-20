Police appeal after several fake IDs circulated in popular Peak District town
Police have appealed after several fake IDs have been circulated in popular Peak District town
Bakewell SNT have been made aware of several fake identification cards .
Officers asked shop and venue workers to use Challange 25, a policy ensuring anyone buying alcohol who appears to be below 25 is asked to provide an acceptable form of ID to verify their age.
A spokesperson for Bakewell SNT said: “Selling alcohol to underage customers is a legal offence which can result in unwanted penalties.
“Through Challenge 25, responsible licensees can reduce the risk of breaking the law.”