Police appeal after series of car break-ins in Derbyshire village

The incidents took place in George Street and Cantley Road in Riddings, near Alfreton, and saw three cars broken into and another where the door was tried in the early hours of December 19.

Derbyshire Constabulary have now released a CCTV image taken at around 5.55am from the incident on Cantley Road and are keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured a clearer image of the offender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the non-emergency methods below, including reference 21*737211:

Police have launched an appeal following a series of car-break ins in Riddings

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form via www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.