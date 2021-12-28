Police appeal after series of car break-ins in Derbyshire village
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man in an appeal for further information following a series of vehicle break-ins in a Derbyshire village.
The incidents took place in George Street and Cantley Road in Riddings, near Alfreton, and saw three cars broken into and another where the door was tried in the early hours of December 19.
Derbyshire Constabulary have now released a CCTV image taken at around 5.55am from the incident on Cantley Road and are keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured a clearer image of the offender.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the non-emergency methods below, including reference 21*737211:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form via www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Phone – call 101.