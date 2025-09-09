Police appeal after series of burglaries in Peak District town

Officers are appealing for information after burglars targeted several businesses in Bakewell.

The break-ins happened in and around the town centre area overnight between 6pm on Sunday, September 7 and 8am on Monday, September 8.

Two businesses were targeted in Station Road, another two in Orme Court and a further business at Lumford Mill.

It is believed the majority of the burglaries took place after dark in the early hours of the morning.

On each occasion the premises had been broken into and some of the businesses had small amounts of cash and other items stolen.

Two men were captured on CCTV breaking into one of the businesses and police have launched an appeal for help to the members of the public to find out more about the incident.

A spokesperson for Bakewell Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Officers have been making extensive enquiries into the series of incidents and we are now appealing for the public’s help as part of our investigation.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage which covers the locations of the burglaries and has not yet spoken to officers.”

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the methods below and please quote incident number 25000528982:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.