Police appeal after scam calls threaten Derbyshire residents with arrest due to unpaid tax

Police said the calls often occur around this time due to the end of the financial year and following the tax return season.

Students can also be targeted, as many have recently received their loans, and scammers will try to make them believe they owe tax on their loan amount or other income.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “ We are reminding you to Stop. Think. Tell. If you receive a cold call, always remember to:

Officers have asked Derbyshire residents to remain cautious following an increase in cold calls telling the recipient that a warrant is out for their arrest due to unpaid taxes.

“STOP – Never act on impulse and give personal or banking information, or money. Scammers may rely on the fact you feel pressured to stop you from second-guessing and realising it’s a scam.

“THINK – Consider what the caller is claiming and what information they’re asking for. HMRC will never ask for your bank details or PIN. The police will never ask you to move money to a different account.

“TELL – Talk to someone you trust, these calls can be frightening but a legitimate caller will let you take the time to verify their claims. Contact HMRC via a trusted number to verify the call or check online.