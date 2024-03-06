The SAS Submariner Rolex watch, which has a winged dagger on the back, was stolen during a burglary in Newton Solney on December 16.

The watch is similar to the one pictured and has a ZAP identification number on the back which begins with MI06.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information on the burglary, as well as anyone who knows the whereabouts of the watch or may have been offered it for sale.

Anyone who you can help with the investigation, is asked to contact the police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000772723:

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111.