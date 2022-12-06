It is believed the property, on Springfield Rise, was targeted at around 3.30am on Sunday 4 December. The safe is described as large and heavy, bronze coloured and with a picture of Jesus on the front.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed this safe or any suspicious activity around the time of the incident. The force urged anyone in the local area who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

If you have any information which you think could help, please contact Derbyshire Police on the details below quoting reference 22*709097:

Facebook – send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – report via r website or use online contact form