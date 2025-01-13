Police appeal after rubbish dumped on A625 layby near Longshaw Estate in the Peak District

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 13th Jan 2025, 13:41 BST
Police are appealing for information following an incident involving fly tipping in the Peak District.

The incident took place around midday on Thursday, January 9 ,when bin bags and cardboard boxes were found dumped over the wall of a layby off the A625 near the Longshaw Estate.

Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT have now issued an appeal to the public in a bid to find the culprits.

Anyone who witnessed someone acting suspiciously in the area between late evening of Wednesday January 8 and midday on Thursday, January 9 is urged to contact Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team by one of the following contact methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page or phone – call 101.

You can report Fly-tipping to your local authority of the Derbyshire Dales via a dedicated fly tipping web page.

