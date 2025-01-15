Police appeal after rubbish dumped at Peak District car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after a fly tipping incident near Hathersage.

The incident took place around midday on Monday, January 13, when a number or rubbish bags, furniture and electronic items were dumped at the Hollin Bank Car Park near Hathersage in the Peak District.

Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team have now launched an appeal to anyone who has witnessed someone acting suspiciously in the area on Monday morning.

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact the force using any of the following methods, quoting Reference ROC 406 of 14/01/25:

Visit Derbyshire Police and use the report tab, message the main Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook Page or call 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.