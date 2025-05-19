Detectives investigating a robbery and kidnapping in Spondon are appealing for information.

The incident happened at about 6.15pm on Friday, April 25, when two men in their 20s were walking along the canal path in Spondon.

As they reached the crossroads with Anglers’ Lane they were approached by three men. The two victims were allegedly attacked and had belongings stolen from them, including their car keys.

The victims’ cars – a grey Audi A3 and a silver Peugeot 108 - were also reportedly stolen from where they were parked on Towpath Way. Both vehicles were later recovered.

Two men, one in his 20s and another in his 40s, have been charged with two offences of robbery, two offences of kidnap and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. The man his 40s faces a further charge of driving without a licence and insurance.

They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on May 14 and have been remanded into custody to appear in court at a later date. A third man, in his 20s, has been arrested and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Today (Monday, May 19) officers have launched an appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV, ring doorbell or dashcam footage which covers the location of the incident and has not already spoken to officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us using one of the methods below and please quote incident number 25*238585:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.