Police appeal after robbers threaten man to take cash out of Derbyshire bank
The incident occurred between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Tuesday, January 14 when two robbers threatened a man and demanded that he takes out cash from the bank for them.
The men made the victim go to the Natwest bank in Bath Street and then left the area once he gave them money.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in Ilkeston town centre at the time as well as anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000026093:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.