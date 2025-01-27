Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating a robbery in Ilkeston are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Tuesday, January 14 when two robbers threatened a man and demanded that he takes out cash from the bank for them.

The men made the victim go to the Natwest bank in Bath Street and then left the area once he gave them money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in Ilkeston town centre at the time as well as anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage.

During the incident, the robbers made the victim go to the Natwest bank in Bath Street in Ilkeston.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000026093:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.