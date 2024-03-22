Police appeal after reports of woman losing control of six dogs in Derbyshire forest
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened in Farley Woods near Matlock, on Thursday, March 21, when a dog walker reported a woman with six dogs off the lead which she could not control.
The incident has been reported to the police and an investigation has been launched.
A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Police said: “We received a report of a number of dogs not being under control in Matlock on Thursday, March 21.
“Anyone who has any information on the incident is asked to contact us using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 264 of 21 March.”
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website