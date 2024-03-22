Police appeal after reports of woman losing control of six dogs in Derbyshire forest

Officers are appealing for information following an incident involving dogs near Matlock.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 15:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened in Farley Woods near Matlock, on Thursday, March 21, when a dog walker reported a woman with six dogs off the lead which she could not control.

The incident has been reported to the police and an investigation has been launched.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Police said: “We received a report of a number of dogs not being under control in Matlock on Thursday, March 21.

Most Popular
The incident happened in Farley Woods near Matlock on Thursday, March 21.The incident happened in Farley Woods near Matlock on Thursday, March 21.
The incident happened in Farley Woods near Matlock on Thursday, March 21.

“Anyone who has any information on the incident is asked to contact us using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 264 of 21 March.”

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice