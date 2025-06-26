Police appeal after reports of thefts from motor vehicles in Derbyshire town

Officers have issued an appeal to vehicle owners after a number of thefts in Killamarsh.

The incidents took place around 3am on Monday, June 23, and saw a number of thefts from motor vehicles parked along Netherthorpe Lane, Metcalfe Avenue and Ashton Close in Killamarsh.

Police, who are investigating the incidents, have launched an appeal to the public, asking anyone who have any information or CCTV footage to get in touch with the force.

Officers have also shared the following safety advice for motor vehicle owners: “Keep doors locked and do not leave windows open. Do not leave any valuables on display. Remove sat NAVs from display and wipe the mark from the window where it has been secured. MP3’s ipads, iphones etc – take them with you.

"If you intend to leave items in the vehicle place them in the boot and not in the glove box or under the seat. Put away any charging cables from the cigarette lighter and put the lighter back in it’s place. Remove stereo facia if possible.

“Leave the glove box open and sun visors down to show there is nothing hidden. Don’t leave any bags or clothing or loose change on display.

“All of the above points were identified by a known criminal as to what he looks for when breaking into a vehicle. Don’t make it easy for them”