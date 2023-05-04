Police appeal after reports of men stealing a lamb in Peak District - as photos shared on social media

The posts shared on Facebook this morning stated the lamb had been taken from woodland near Snake Pass.

The images show two men, one of whom is holding a lamb.

Police are making enquiries into the incident and are attempting to contact the person who has taken the photo.

Officers have asked any member of the public who is a witness to an incident of a similar nature to promptly contact the force to ensure that the circumstances of the incident can be investigated by trained officers.

Anyone who has witnessed the incident at Snake Woodland, took the photo, or has information that can assist, is asked to contact the force with reference 303-040523 on any of the below methods:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form