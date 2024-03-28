Police appeal after reports of man exposing himself to teenage girl in Derbyshire town

Officers have called on the public to help their investigation – after reports of a man exposing himself to a teenager in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Mar 2024, 17:13 GMT
Derbyshire Police are investigating reports that man approached a teenage girl and exposed himself on Manners Avenue, Ilkeston – just after 8.00am on Tuesday, March 26.

Officers have released an CCTV image of a man they wish to trace, as he may be able to help with their enquiries

Is this you in the picture, or do you have any information which could help to locate him?

This is the man that officers wish to trace.

If you know this many or have any further information, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*177567:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.