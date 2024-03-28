Police appeal after reports of man exposing himself to teenage girl in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police are investigating reports that man approached a teenage girl and exposed himself on Manners Avenue, Ilkeston – just after 8.00am on Tuesday, March 26.
Officers have released an CCTV image of a man they wish to trace, as he may be able to help with their enquiries
Is this you in the picture, or do you have any information which could help to locate him?
If you know this many or have any further information, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*177567:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.