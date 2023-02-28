News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after reports of children damaging church roof in Derbyshire village

Police are appealing to residents after reports of children climbing and on to a roof of church in Creswell and causing damage.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 1:08pm

Officers from Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team confirmed that roof tiles have been damaged along with electrical cables and lights.

Police said anti-climb paint will be applied to the areas where access has been gained.

Officers appealed to residents to be aware of this occurrence and to report any similar incidents to the force.

They also urged parents make contact with officers if their child returns home covered in a thick black paint so they can discuss why they have been on the church roof.

Anyone who has any information regarding the damage or would like to report a similar incident is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

You can contact police by phoning 101 or anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.