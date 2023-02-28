Police appeal after reports of children damaging church roof in Derbyshire village

Officers from Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team confirmed that roof tiles have been damaged along with electrical cables and lights.

Police said anti-climb paint will be applied to the areas where access has been gained.

Officers appealed to residents to be aware of this occurrence and to report any similar incidents to the force.

Officers from Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team have confirmed that children from Creswell village have been climbing on the church roof and damaging roof tiles, electrical cables and lights whilst up there.

They also urged parents make contact with officers if their child returns home covered in a thick black paint so they can discuss why they have been on the church roof.

Anyone who has any information regarding the damage or would like to report a similar incident is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

