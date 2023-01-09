News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after racist incident in Derbyshire shop

Derbyshire police are appealing for help to identify a man who may have information about an incident at a shop in Long Eaton.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 1:01pm

At around 8pm on Thursday, 24 November 2022, a man used racist language when he was asked to leave a shop in the Market Place.

He then kicked the door of the shop, causing damage.

The man pictured was in the area at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to him.

Anyone who knows the man in the pictures or can help with the investigation is asked to quote 22*688789 and contact Derbyshire Police.
Facebook– send us a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website–use several crime reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.