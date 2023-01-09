Police appeal after racist incident in Derbyshire shop
Derbyshire police are appealing for help to identify a man who may have information about an incident at a shop in Long Eaton.
At around 8pm on Thursday, 24 November 2022, a man used racist language when he was asked to leave a shop in the Market Place.
He then kicked the door of the shop, causing damage.
The man pictured was in the area at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to him.
Anyone who knows the man in the picture or can help with the investigation is asked to quote 22*688789, and contact Derbyshire Police on any of the methods below:
Facebook– send us a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website–use several crime reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.