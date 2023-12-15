Police appeal after pensioner attacked in Derbyshire road rage incident

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, after a pensioner was attacked in an unprovoked road rage incident.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was almost hit by a car that was turning out of Lidl, in Ripley, between 12.30pm and 1pm on Thursday (14 December). As he walked past the car, which had stopped due to traffic, he said he shouted at the driver about the near miss.

He then told officers that the driver got out of the car, pushed him over and then stood over him and punched him a number of times in the face. A woman was seen to get out of the car and pulled the man away.

The assault took place in Nottingham Road outside Taylors Corn Stores and it is believed that a number of people will have witnessed the incident. Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Of particular interest are any drivers with dash cam footage that may have captured the incident, or the moments both before and after.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force using any of the following methods, including reference 23*767729: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page’ Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101