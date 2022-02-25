Police appeal after motorcycle stolen in raid on Derbyshire bike store
Officers are appealing for help from the public after a motorbike was stolen during a burglary in Derbyshire.
The incident took place between 2.30am and 3.30am on Thursday, February 24 at Kearny Hogg Motorcycles on Bradley Street, Sandiacre.
The motorbike, which has been stolen without the keys, is a 2016 Triumph Street Triple R 675, which can be seen in the picture.
Officers are looking for anybody with information about the motorbike, or who may have CCTV footage which covers the area. They, along with anyone who may have come across this type of bike, are being asked to get in contact with Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*109793:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.