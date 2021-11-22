Police appeal after motorbikes stolen in Chesterfield

Do you recognise the bikes?

The bikes were stolen from a house garage on Thursday 2 September between 1.00am and 1.50am on Glebe View, Barlborough.

Now officers have realeased details of the stolen bikes and are asking for the public’s help in tracking them down.

The first bike is as a 2016 Husqvarna 350cc Enduro bike which is coated in black and also has a Rockstar sticker, this bike also had a fault at the time of the theft, which would make it very difficult to ride on.

The second bike is a white 2018 Husqvarna 65cc Motorcross bike, with yellow shocks, and the third bike is a 2020 Husqvarna 50cc mini.

It is believed three men pushed the bikes up Glebe View and towards Peggers Close and into the village green. They are then thought to have crossed Slayley View Road, and headed towards Chesterfield Road.

Contact with police, quoting reference number 21*508801: