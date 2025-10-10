Police appeal after moped stolen in Derbyshire – while criminals attempted to take several other motorbikes

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after a moped was stolen in Derbyshire – with criminals also attempting to get their hands on several other motorbikes.

Derbyshire Police are investigating the theft of a moped and the attempted theft of several other motorbikes in the Horsley Woodhouse area during the early hours of Thursday, October 9.

A force spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for any CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam recordings that may assist with our enquiries. We’re particularly interested in footage from Fairfield Road and surrounding streets.

“Officers have since located the bike abandoned in a field with significant damage thanks to the help of an eagle-eyed member of the public. The bike was recovered for a forensic examination.”

Those with information should contact Derbyshire Police.

You can contact Derbyshire Police with any information using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000593174:

Online evidence portal – Footage can be uploaded via the online evidence submission portal using this link.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.