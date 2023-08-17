Police appeal after Mercedes driver asks teenage girl to get into his car in Chesterfield

Officers were called to Station Lane, just before 6.30pm on Monday, July 31, following a report of a man acting suspiciously at 10.45am.

A man, in a white Mercedes car, approached a girl in her late teens and asked her to get into the vehicle. The girl refused and left the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the white Mercedes, in the CCTV picture, in the area around the time of the incident or seen anyone acting suspiciously.

Anyone who recognises the car or has any information which can help with the investigation, is asked to contact the force quoting reference number 23*473517.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form