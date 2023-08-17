News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Police appeal after Mercedes driver asks teenage girl to get into his car in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for information after a man was seen acting suspiciously in the Old Whittington area of Chesterfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Aug 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 09:45 BST

Officers were called to Station Lane, just before 6.30pm on Monday, July 31, following a report of a man acting suspiciously at 10.45am.

A man, in a white Mercedes car, approached a girl in her late teens and asked her to get into the vehicle. The girl refused and left the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the white Mercedes, in the CCTV picture, in the area around the time of the incident or seen anyone acting suspiciously.

Officers were called to Station Lane, Old Whittington, just before 6.30 pm on Monday, July 31, following a report of a man acting suspiciously at 10.45 am that morning. A man, in a white Mercedes car, approached a girl in her late teens and asked her to get into the vehicle. The girl refused and left the scene.Officers were called to Station Lane, Old Whittington, just before 6.30 pm on Monday, July 31, following a report of a man acting suspiciously at 10.45 am that morning. A man, in a white Mercedes car, approached a girl in her late teens and asked her to get into the vehicle. The girl refused and left the scene.
Officers were called to Station Lane, Old Whittington, just before 6.30 pm on Monday, July 31, following a report of a man acting suspiciously at 10.45 am that morning. A man, in a white Mercedes car, approached a girl in her late teens and asked her to get into the vehicle. The girl refused and left the scene.
Most Popular

Anyone who recognises the car or has any information which can help with the investigation, is asked to contact the force quoting reference number 23*473517.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101