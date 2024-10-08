Police appeal after man threatens nine-year-old girl cycling in Derbyshire town
The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on Saturday, October 5 when a nine-year-old girl cycling on East Brook Close was approached by a man who threatened her.
The girl then rode off on her bike.
The man is described as white, around 6ft 5ins tall. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, baggy trousers and black boots.
Officers are aware that there were a number of people in the area at the time and they are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could help with the investigation.
Anyone who can assist Derbyshire police with their investigation is asked to contact officers using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*595310:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.