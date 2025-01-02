Police appeal after man threatened with knife as robbers steal cash on busy Derbyshire A-road
The incident happened in Mansfield Road (A608) in Heanor, just before 4.45pm on Friday, November 22, and saw a man threatened with a knife before being led across the road toward Holbrook Street by two men who then stole cash from him. The victim was not seriously physically injured.
Today (January 2) officers from Heanor and Langley Mill Police Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an appeal for information about the incident. They are keen to hear from anyone who can help with their investigation.
Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or has any information about the robbery is asked to contact police on any of the below methods, including reference 24*697088:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.