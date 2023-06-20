Police appeal after man left with injuries following assault in front of Derbyshire pub
Officers were called to a report of a man being attacked outside The Green Man pub in Canal Bridge, Willington just before 4pm on Monday, May 29.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was assaulted by three men leaving him with injuries including cuts, bruises, and swelling to the side of his head.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to contact the force.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*327753, on any of the methods below:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.