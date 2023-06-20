Police appeal after man left with injuries following assault in front of Derbyshire pub

Officers were called to a report of a man being attacked outside The Green Man pub in Canal Bridge, Willington just before 4pm on Monday, May 29.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was assaulted by three men leaving him with injuries including cuts, bruises, and swelling to the side of his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to contact the force.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward as they have launched an investigation into an assault in Willington.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*327753, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad