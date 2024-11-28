Police appeal after man grabbed by the throat and attacked at Chesterfield town centre pub

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 16:19 BST

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man in connection with an attack at a Chesterfield pub.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident occurred at the Rosie O’Leary’s pub, just after midnight on November 17 – when a man was grabbed by the throat and assaulted.

“We are keen to speak to the pictured man in connection with the incident, as he may have information which could help with our investigation.”

This is the man that officers wish to locate in connection with the assault.

If you recognise him, or have any information, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*685151:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

