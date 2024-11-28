Police appeal after man grabbed by the throat and attacked at Chesterfield town centre pub
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident occurred at the Rosie O’Leary’s pub, just after midnight on November 17 – when a man was grabbed by the throat and assaulted.
“We are keen to speak to the pictured man in connection with the incident, as he may have information which could help with our investigation.”
If you recognise him, or have any information, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*685151:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.