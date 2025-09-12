Police appeal after man exposes himself on canal bridge at busy Derbyshire road

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after reports of a man exposing himself in Long Eaton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on a canal bridge in Tamworth Road (B6540) just after 4pm on Saturday, September 6.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident as they may have information which could help with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of cars also went past the scene and officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage.

The incident took place on a canal bridge in Tamworth Road (B6540) just after 4pm on Saturday, September 6.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been since released on bail as investigations continue.

Anyone who has any information on the incident, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000526295:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.