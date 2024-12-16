Police are appealing for the public’s help after reports of a man exposing himself in a popular Derbyshire park.

Police appeal after man exposed himself in popular Derbyshire park
Two incidents took place n the Markeaton Park and Mackworth areas, on Wednesday 11 December – with the first taking place at in the wooded area near Prince Charles Avenue at around 7.15am.
The second incident took place at around 6pm in Radbourne Lane, near the water tower. Both victims, women who were on their own at the time of incident, were not physically hurt.
They both describe the man as being white, around 5ft 8ins tall, with light coloured hair, in his late teens or 20s, and wearing dark clothing, potentially a tracksuit with a hooded top.
Since the incident uniformed patrols have been taking place in the area – as well as plain clothes officers also being sent to the area. However, no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone who recognises the description of the man, or who may have been approached and not come forward, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 24000738447:
- Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.