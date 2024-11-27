Police appeal after man collapses and dies in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a man who was found after collapsing in Monks Close, Ilkeston – just before 7.00pm on Saturday, November 23.
A force spokesperson said: “The man, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital but died shortly after.
“Investigations into the circumstances of the man’s death are ongoing, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000698918:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.