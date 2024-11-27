Police appeal after man collapses and dies in Derbyshire town

Officers have launched an appeal following a man’s death in a Derbyshire town – after he was found collapsed and taken to hospital.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a man who was found after collapsing in Monks Close, Ilkeston – just before 7.00pm on Saturday, November 23.

A force spokesperson said: “The man, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

“Investigations into the circumstances of the man’s death are ongoing, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000698918:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.