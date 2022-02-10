Police appeal after man assaulted and robbed by gang of four in Derbyshire town
Police are appealing for information after a Derbyshire man was assaulted and robbed.
The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered cuts and bruises after being assaulted by a group of four young men in the park off Broad Walk, Buxton at around 7.45pm on Friday, February 4.
The group, believed to be in their teens, then stole his phone before fleeing.
Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the group.
They are also keen to speak to anyone with CCTV around the area – as well as drivers who may have dashcam footage that captured the group.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*070785:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.