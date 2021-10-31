Police appeal after man and woman injured during disorder in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a man and woman were injured in a ‘large-scale’ disorder this morning.
Officers were called to Church Street, Ripley, at about 12.30am today (Sunday October 31) to reports of disorder inside and outside Crib Bar, involving a large number of people.
A 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were both injured and taken to hospital.
A police officer attending the scene was punched to the head.
Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Police quoting incident 35 of October 31.