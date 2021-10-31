Police appeal after man and woman injured during disorder in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a man and woman were injured in a ‘large-scale’ disorder this morning.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 5:06 pm

Officers were called to Church Street, Ripley, at about 12.30am today (Sunday October 31) to reports of disorder inside and outside Crib Bar, involving a large number of people.

A 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were both injured and taken to hospital.

A police officer attending the scene was punched to the head.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Police quoting incident 35 of October 31.

Phone – call 101

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111