Police appeal after man and woman injured during disorder in Derbyshire town

Officers were called to Church Street, Ripley, at about 12.30am today (Sunday October 31) to reports of disorder inside and outside Crib Bar, involving a large number of people.

A 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were both injured and taken to hospital.

A police officer attending the scene was punched to the head.

The incident happened outside The Crib Bar, in Church Street, Ripley at 12:30am October 31.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Police quoting incident 35 of October 31.

Phone – call 101

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact