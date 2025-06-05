Police appeal after livestock worrying incident in Derbyshire leads to death of several sheep

A number of sheep have died during a livestock worrying incident in Derbyshire – with police calling for any witnesses to come forward.

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) has launched an investigation into a livestock worrying incident in Dethick.

The incident occurred in the field immediately after Cunnery Woods, Cunnery Lane, Dethick – along the footpath that runs to Dethick Lane – which the DRCT said was a popular dog walking spot.

A number of sheep died during the incident, which took place between 7.00am and midday on Tuesday, June 3.

Any witnesses are being urged to contact the police. Credit: DRCT

Those with information are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000321714:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.