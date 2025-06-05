Police appeal after livestock worrying incident in Derbyshire leads to death of several sheep
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) has launched an investigation into a livestock worrying incident in Dethick.
The incident occurred in the field immediately after Cunnery Woods, Cunnery Lane, Dethick – along the footpath that runs to Dethick Lane – which the DRCT said was a popular dog walking spot.
A number of sheep died during the incident, which took place between 7.00am and midday on Tuesday, June 3.
Those with information are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000321714:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.